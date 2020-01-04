No tax increase, balanced 2020 budget passed by Canton Borough

CANTON — Canton Borough residents will not see a tax raise in 2020 after the year’s final budget was passed with a steady tax millage rate and balance of revenue and expenses.
Following the passing of the 2020 final budget in December of 2019, Canton Borough provided The Review with the town’s tax millage rate on Friday, which will remain at 18.39, the same as it was in 2019.
Canton Borough’s budget shows a General Fund balance of $323,476.80 going into 2020 with an expected revenue of $768,163 for the year, $306,915 of which will be brought in through property tax.
Expected 2020 expenditures total $768,163 which mainly stem from categories of public safety (Canton Borough Police Department), public works (general services) and general government (executive).
A total of $311,703 is dedicated to the operation of Canton’s police department for 2020 with largest expenses being from a full time officer wage of $68,848, chief’s salary of $58,094, part time pay of $48,000 and capital reserve for department vehicles set at $30,316.
The public works budget for general services is set at $152,712 with the largest expenses being a street superintendent wage of $39,312, full time employee wage of $29,141 and capital reserve for street machinery set at $24,000.
A total of $64,062 is dedicated toward Canton’s executive general government with the largest expenses being administrator wages of $44,015, health insurance at $7,785 and pension at $6,713.
Canton’s 2020 final budget notes that the state liquid fuels budget has a current balance of $140,158.27 with expected revenue of $59,123 and expected expenditures of $83,858 which will leave $115,423.27 to be carried forward.
Canton’s street light tax budget has a current balance of $3,148.76 with expected revenue of $21,392 and expected expenses of $24,000 while the fire tax budget shows a current balance of $2,480.39 with $52,206 expected in revenue and $52,245 of anticipated expenses.
Canton’s Act 13 budget shows a current balance of $43,001.17 with zero dollars expected in both revenue and expenditures.
