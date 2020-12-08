No tax increase, but heightening wastewater cost included in Troy Borough 2021 budget draft

TROY — Troy Borough taxpayers will see no tax increase but a $1.25 per 1000 gallons of wastewater raise if the current draft of the town’s 2021 budget is approved.
The draft of Troy Borough’s general 2021 budget, which is scheduled to be approved by Troy Borough Council in December, shows a total expected revenue of $459,133 and anticipated expenses totaling $448,739, leaving an annual surplus of $10,394.
The largest source of revenue reflected in Troy Borough’s budget is obtained from current earned income taxes, which total $50,000 and state aid pension, which draws in $28,687.
Troy Borough’s largest expenditures are shown to stem from miscellaneous expenses, which include insurances, pension, social security taxes and the like and total $118,217, followed by administrative expenses at $115,917 and police department expenses at $107,848.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close stated that no tax increase or water rate increases are planned for borough residents this year, though the cost of wastewater is likely to heighten by $1.25 per 1000 gallons of wastewater.
The increase in cost of wastewater in Troy comes as the current draft of the 2021 Troy Borough Sewer budget reflects a potential $21,752 deficit.
Annual revenue for Troy Borough Sewer Department is slated to be $335,500 while costs are projected to meet $357,252.
Troy Borough’s 2021 water budget draft however shows a surplus of $14,813 for the year as revenues are expected to total $234,963 while expenses are projected to total $220,150.
