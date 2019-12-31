No 2020 tax increase for Troy borough residents

TROY — Troy residents will enjoy a steady tax millage rate next year as the Troy Borough 2020 final budget has been passed with no tax increase.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close stated that the town’s tax rate will remain at 16.23 mills as it was set in 2019.
Troy Borough’s 2020 revenue is estimated to total $516,120.58 with total expenditures assumed to total $476,230.
The borough has no large scale projects expected during the 2020 fiscal year, leaving its greatest costs coming from administration at $144,592 and the functioning of the Troy Borough Police Department at $104,625.
The budget is expected to include a surplus of $39,890.58.
