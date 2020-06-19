No tax increase in Canton final 2020/2021 budget

CANTON — Canton Area School District’s Final 2020/2021 budget has been passed with no tax increase.
Canton Area School District’s Board of Education approved the school’s 2020/2021 final budget during a meeting Monday night, finalizing a tax freeze for Canton School District families across Bradford, Lycoming and Tioga counties.
Canton 2020/2021 school year expenditures total $16,975,302 with the largest cost being for instruction, which includes staff salaries and totals $10,289,264.
Canton’s expected revenue for next school year totals $15,994,536, including $4,237,308 from local sources, $10,998,799 from state sources and $758,429 from federal sources, leaving a $980,766 deficit.
Taxes, remaining at rates of 35.3101 in Bradford County, 14.5549 in Lycoming County and 16.7155 in Tioga County, will bring in $2,313,028 in Bradford, $489,777 in Lycoming and $785,812 in Tioga for a total of $3,588,617.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.