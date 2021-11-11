No tax increase in Towanda Township budget proposal

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Towanda Township property taxes will remain steady for another year under the proposed 2022 budget supervisors are now putting before the public.
Supervisors approved the advertisement of proposal Monday, which includes $405,425 in the general fund and $214,600 in the state fund.
Secretary Lori Kepner said the township’s budget is “pretty easy” since the major spending is on road projects and capital projects, such as the new office for Roadmaster Ray Green that is being carried out using Act 13 natural gas impact fee funding.
The only big difference in the routine spending, she said, is a 3% cost of living increase for wages.
The budget includes $25,000 for snow and ice “because we do not know what next year is going to hold yet,” Kepner said, “… and we don’t know what the price is going to be yet on cinders, if we can get cinders next year.”
There’s also $125,000 for highway maintenance.
“Whether we spend it or not, it doesn’t matter. That’s what’s figured there,” Kepner said, while noting that number can be adjusted in the case of additional repair needs.
Supervisors will vote to approve the spending plan next month.
