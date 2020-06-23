No tax increase in Troy School District 2020-2021 budget

TROY — Troy Area School District taxpayers will see no heightening tax costs this year as the district’s Board of Education has approved a 2020-2021 budget with no tax increase.
Though Troy Area School District Business Administrator Traci Gilliland has predicted that Troy will see an actual budget deficit for the first time next school year, the district’s tax rate will remain steady at 42.91 mills.
Troy’s expenses are expected to reach $27,530,565 during the 2020-2021 school year, causing an approximate $1.9 million net loss.
During a June 16 Troy Area School District meeting where the district’s 2020-2021 final budget was passed, Gilliland stated that the only changes to the budget presented during the work session meeting a week before were a teacher moving upwards on the salary scale and budgeting based on staff that have announced that they will retire at the conclusion of next school year.
Troy will still receive over $470,000 in federal CARES funding awarded due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which will be used to purchase 848 iPads for students, five wifi access points and Personal Protective Equipment to aid the district in returning to school in the fall with possible restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including face masks and thermometers.
