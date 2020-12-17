No tax increase proposed with Wysox Township 2021 budget

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Wysox Township supervisors are planning for $478,140 in revenue and $465,194 in expenses as part of a draft 2021 budget approved for advertisement by township supervisors last week.
The $12,946 difference in revenue and expenditures does not come with an increase in taxes for township residents, according to Supervisor Bill Them.
For income taxes, the township is planning on bringing in $453,000.
This includes $28,000 from current fire taxes, $180,000 from other real estate taxes, $25,000 from real estate transfer taxes, and $185,000 from the current year’s earned income taxes.
Public works projects are taking up most of the township’s projected expenses for this coming year, most notably $15,000 for street lighting and $23,000 for general winter maintenance.
The largest expense in 2021 is looking to be $179,050 for highway and road maintenance, although the township is expecting $99,261.89.
Officials are also estimating $176,500 in Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fee revenue.
The next township meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 23.
