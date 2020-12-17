ULSTER TOWNSHIP – Ulster Township officials are planning for $691,797 in revenue and expenditures as part of a draft 2021 budget approved for advertisement currently before the public.
The balance in total revenue and expenditures does not come with an increase in any tax rates.
The township is expecting $284,850 in tax revenue, including real estate, fire, recreation, real estate transfer tax, and earned income tax. Officials are estimating $115,000 in available funding for Act 13 natural gas.
Another $270,979 is expected in intergovernmental revenue from general and state funding.
The township is expecting the remaining 2021 revenue from permits, fines and forfeits, interest and rent, public utility realty tax, $6,700 in firemen’s relief, $5,700 in workers compensation refunds, and $3,500 in recycle sales.
The greatest expense allotted for this year is $208,580 in the dirt and gravel road part of the budget.
Behind that is $94,875 in general government expenses, $65,000 for road labor expenses, and $56,775 for intergovernmental expenditures, including: FICA, Medicare Insurances including fire company and ambulance work comp.
For roads, the township is preparing for $40,781 in highway maintenance and another $42,000 in highway equipment repairs and parts.
Winter maintenance and spring clean-up make up most of the remaining expenditures.
An organizational township meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.