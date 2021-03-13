No tax raise expected in new Canton school district budget, largely thanks to federal COVID funding

CANTON — Canton Area School District will not be including a tax increase in the district’s 2021/2022 preliminary budget, according to Business Manager Mark Jannone.
During a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jannone stated that the board intends to pass the preliminary budget for next school year during their April meeting and that, largely due to federal COVID-19 relief funding, the district may not have to raise taxes for the next several years.
Jannone explained that the district has already received $300,000 in funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Canton allocated the $300,000 designated to them in ESSR funding to pay for services the district was already purchasing, like services provided by BLaST IU, in order to reserve local funding for future use, according to Jannone.
The Business Manager said the district expects to receive two more rounds of ESSR funding, one providing approximately $1.1 million in funding that the district plans to also utilize to pay for already budgeted expenses in order to place local dollars in savings to use over the next several years.
“In our mind we’re intending to do one main function ... lessen the burden on the taxpayers if we can,” Jannone said.
The third round of ESSR funding, which Jannone stated is expected to be approved by President Joe Biden soon, is expected to provide nearly $2.5 million to Canton Area School Distict.
This funding however, comes with stipulations on how it is spent, according to Jannone, who said $500,000 of it must be spent on “recovery of education loss” which may include new devices, summer school, remediation, supplemental curriculum or the like to help close the gap of learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jannone stated that the specifics of how the rest of the third round of ESSR funding will be required to be spent has not yet been released, but he advises spending it on budgeted expenses when possible to further prevent tax raises in the future.
