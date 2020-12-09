No tax raise for Canton Township residents

CANTON — Canton Township residents will see no tax raise next year, according to the township’s 2021 final budget.
Canton Township’s 2021 final budget, which was approved by Canton Township Supervisors during a Monday night monthly meeting, shows a balanced budget and a continuation of last year’s tax rate set at seven mills.
Income projected to be taken in by Canton Township in 2021 totals $426,825 with $407,000 coming from taxes and $11,305 being sourced from intergovernmental revenue including foreign fire relief and state game lands.
Total expenses anticipated by Canton Township also total $426,825 with the largest portion of costs stemming from roads at $155,421.50, health insurance at $107,785 and liability insurance at $19,000.
The total income from Canton Township’s Liquid Fuels Fund is unlisted in the 2021 Liquid Fuels Fund budget, but the annual road turnback recorded at $26,520.
Canton Township’s Liquid Fuels Fund expenses are estimated to total $197,275 with the largest costs being road maintenance material at $90,000 and cinders at $37,500.
