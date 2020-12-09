No tax raise for Canton Township residents

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. A shower or two in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.