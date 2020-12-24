No tax raise included in smaller than usual Bradford County 2021 final budget

Bradford County residents will see no county-wide tax raise in 2021, as next year’s budget has been approved with a tax millage rate that has been locked in for at least a decade.
During a monthly Bradford County Commissioners meeting on Monday, county commissioners passed a 2021 budget balanced at $78,011,611.
The county tax rate will remain at 10.43 mills.
The $78 million budget is “significantly lower,” than former years, according to Commissioner Daryl Miller, who attributed the decrease partially to the “winding down” of the construction of Bradford County’s new public safety building and a decrease in the number of county bridges being replaced next year.
“It’s quite a task every year to put this budget together,” Miller stated. “We want to thank all the departments, all the elected officials, for putting together their budgets in a very frugal and fiscally responsible manner.”
Some of the larger costs included in Bradford County’s 2021 budget include $12.5 million in capital projects including the completion of the county public safety building, renovation work at the building that formerly housed the Ben Franklin store as it is modified into the county’s Sheriff’s Office and Domestic Relations Office, new communications towers in Ridgebury, Northeast Bradford and Smithfied and $400,000 allotted to Bradford County first responders.
The budget also includes a two percent pay increase for all county employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.