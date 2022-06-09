The PA Route 6 Alliance is now taking nominations for the 12th Annual “Do 6” Awards, to be presented at the annual meeting in September in Mansfield.
The awards are presented to individuals, businesses or organizations that have undertaken outstanding efforts that give new meaning to “DO 6” by supporting and implementing sustainable tourism development along the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor. The award winners exemplify the mission of the PA Route 6 Alliance to protect, preserve and promote the scenic, cultural, historical and recreational resources in the northern tier.
The awards are presented in the areas of heritage partnerships, leadership, heritage community of the year, heritage tourism (projects or events), artisan of the year and lifetime achievement.
Last year’s award winners included the Historic McKean County Pin Trail (Heritage Partnership Award); Lumber Heritage Trail, Lumber Heritage Region (Heritage Tourism Award); Sean Strub, Mayor of Milford (Heritage Leadership Award); Riverside Brewing Company (Artisan of the Year Award); Emily Beck (Lifetime Achievement Award); and Mansfield (Heritage Community of the Year Award).
Nominations can be submitted by anyone along the PA Route 6 Corridor and are due by Friday, July 15. Nomination forms and category descriptions are available online at: www.paroute6.com/annual-awards-program.
Winners will be notified prior to the meeting. For more information, contact the PA Route 6 Alliance at (814) 435-7706.
