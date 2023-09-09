The Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) is announcing the opening of nominations for the esteemed BEMY Arts Patron Awards.
Named in honor of Brooks Eldredge-Martin, the founding Executive Director of BCRAC, these awards recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by individuals, organizations, and businesses to the arts in the Bradford County region. The BEMY Awards stand as a tribute to those who have shown remarkable dedication and support to the arts, reinforcing their significance within our community. Through these awards, BCRAC aims to acknowledge those who have taken the lead in fostering a vibrant arts culture that enriches the lives of residents throughout the surrounding area.
Elaine Poost, BCRAC’s executive director, emphasized the importance of these awards, stating, “The BEMYs are a delightful way to recognize and celebrate leadership in and for the Arts in Bradford County and its surrounding communities. It is important to honor and recognize the individuals, organizations, and businesses who value the role of Arts in our region and work to ensure that those Arts remain accessible to everyone.”
Nominations are being accepted in three distinct categories: Community Outreach by an Individual(s), Community Outreach by an Organization or Business, and Outstanding Arts Patron. Candidates in each category must demonstrate a sustained commitment to the arts, whether through tangible contributions, volunteer efforts, or financial support. Notably, BEMY award recipients are celebrated for their contributions to the arts as well as their broader impact within the community.
To propose a deserving candidate, kindly complete contact details for both the nominee and the nominator (name, title, address, telephone number, and email).Then, in a narrative of up to 1000 words, describe the nominee and how they supported a specific arts endeavor in our area.
After the nomination period ends, BCRAC staff will review submissions for eligibility based on the criteria outlined above. A review committee convened by BCRAC will oversee the final selection. The distinguished BEMY Awards will be officially announced during the BCRAC Annual Fundraiser in January. Submit nominations via email to BCRAC at info@bcrac.org by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. Alternatively, mailed nominations should be postmarked no later than Nov. 30, and addressed to the Bradford County Regional Arts Council at 601 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848, Attn: BEMY Awards.
For further inquiries or additional information, contact BCRAC at (570) 268.ARTS or email info@bcrac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.