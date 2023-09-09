The Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) is announcing the opening of nominations for the esteemed BEMY Arts Patron Awards.

Named in honor of Brooks Eldredge-Martin, the founding Executive Director of BCRAC, these awards recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by individuals, organizations, and businesses to the arts in the Bradford County region. The BEMY Awards stand as a tribute to those who have shown remarkable dedication and support to the arts, reinforcing their significance within our community. Through these awards, BCRAC aims to acknowledge those who have taken the lead in fostering a vibrant arts culture that enriches the lives of residents throughout the surrounding area.