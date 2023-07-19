Members of the public have the chance to be recognized for their charitable efforts through an upcoming annual award.
Nominations are currently being accepted for the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award. Overseeing the award and its nomination process is the Waverly Rotary Foundation and the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. A celebration on behalf of the Waverly Rotary Club will be held.
The award is bestowed to an individual who dedicates their time, commitment and leadership to the Valley community of Waverly, Sayre and/or Athens. The service award winner will select a local charity to receive the award money, according to CFTT. The award also represents the beliefs of Bill and Sarah, who served on various boards and committees to offer leadership and vision
William “Bill” Ransom, III was a Valley businessman who passed away from cancer on July 10, 2014. The award was previously called the William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award.
Sarah Ransom was a Guthrie employee who passed away on April 22, 2022. Sarah displayed a “strong sense of civic engagement” throughout her life, according to CFTT. A fund was created in their names to remember their commitment to making the Valley area a ”stronger and better place in which to live, work, and enjoy life.”
“Many community groups, businesses, family, and friends for whom Bill had an impact have contributed to the fund, enabling it to be large enough to give this award annually,” according to CFTT. “With Sarah’s passing, and the fund’s new name, many have also contributed to Sarah’s memory.”
To nominate a Valley person for the award, go online to www.twintierscf.org and download the nominations form. The deadline to accept nominations is Thursday, Sept. 14.
