Nonperishable food items being collected before Towanda Halloween Parade for elderly

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The 92nd Annual Towanda Halloween Parade will not just be a time for holiday fun, but also a chance for residents to step up to help the elderly.
The Towanda Elks Lodge, in partnership with the local Area Agency on Aging, is currently loading up a bus with non-perishable food donations for the elderly who are in need.
This bus will travel down the Main Street parade route at 6:30 p.m. to collect donations from parade goers before the festivities kick off at 7 p.m. this Saturday.
Some additional notes about the parade: There will be no parking along Main Street starting at 5 p.m., Main Street will be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m., and floats will begin lining up at 6 p.m. around Elm Street and Lombard Street.
This year’s parade’s theme is “Be a Volunteer!!” in memory and honor of William “Bill” Manville, a Vietnam veteran, member of the fire department and county fire police, and former borough emergency management director who was active in organizing the Towanda Halloween Parade. He passed away on Aug. 22 at the age of 71. Participants are asked to dress up as their favorite volunteer or convey their idea about what a volunteer is.
The Towanda Elks Lodge will be setting up convenient donation boxes around the community to collect donations. Locations are expected to be posted to the organization’s Facebook page today. Donations can also be dropped off at the club along South Main Street from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
