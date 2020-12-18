“It’s definitely a historic event, I’ve never seen anything like that and I’ve been in the weather service since the 90s,” Meteorologist Daniel Padavona at the National Weather Service in Binghamton said.
The nor’easter left heavy, record-breaking snowfall across parts of northeast Pennsylvania and central New York starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.
Bradford County was blanketed with snow ranging from 20 to 43.3 inches, with Towanda (28 inches), Litchfield (34 inches), Troy (36 inches), Rome (34.8 inches), Burlington (36 inches), Alba (26 inches) and 32-34 inches in the Valley area, according to the NWS.
Sullivan County had a snowfall ranging from 10.5-16.5 inches while Tioga County, Pennsylvania had a range of 23-44 inches.
Neighboring New York municipalities reported similar numbers, with Waverly (13.2 inches), Binghamton (30 inches), and Elmira (21.5 inches).
Padavona said that the NWS initially anticipated 18 to 24 inches of snowfall in Bradford County. The estimates were updated from about 2 feet of snow to 2 ½ feet of snow late Wednesday night, when the storm had been stationary over the area.
The Greater Binghamton Airport, just over the state border, set two records following this snowstorm; one for an all-time record for a two-day snowfall of 40 inches, and the other for a depth of 39 inches, according to Padavona.
The snow depth beat a previous record of 35.3 inches which dates back to March 14 through 15, 1993.
“People who’ve lived here for a long time will recognize that date as “the blizzard of 1993” and we beat that by 4 inches here,” Padavona said.
On Thursday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission lifted all vehicle and speed restrictions which were made in preparation for the snowstorm.
A speed reduction was in place during the snowfall and PennDOT enforced commercial truck restrictions at the height of the storm on Interstate 80.
“The snow was very deep in certain parts of our district, especially north, and with the rate that the snow was coming down, it takes our drivers some time to be able to get the roads clear,” said PennDOT District 3 spokeswoman Kim Smith.
Smith said that the main highways and travel routes had been cleared and that it was going to take some more time to clear secondary roads.
New York’s branch of Route 220 was temporarily closed Thursday morning for disabled vehicles.
Guthrie ended up cancelling surgeries and procedures at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre as well as its clinics, Med Supply Depot locations, and postponed COVID-19 testing at all locations except Cortland until today.
Guthrie’s 24-hour emergency departments at Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital and Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital remained open.
The Bradford County Commissioners had made an emergency disaster declaration effective noon Wednesday that continued through Thursday. The 911 center, the Bradford County Correctional Facility, and the Bradford County Manor have been able to stay open, according to Matt Williams, director of planning and public safety.
Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden announced on Thursday that the courthouse and all non-essential county offices would continue to be closed today.
“We feel PennDOT and local road crews will need time to get the roads clear and the safety of our employees and the public is most important,” she said.
Williams credited PennDOT for their efforts in clearing the roads efficiently given the sheer amount of snowfall.
“Most of the major two and three-digit state routes are open and passable in both lanes,” Williams said.
He noted that the biggest issue he found while speaking with the Bradford County maintenance manager was that some of the municipalities didn’t have trucks large enough to remove the snow. Williams noted that those municipalities teamed up with their available equipment to remove the snow from the roads.
Although PennDOT was able to accomplish a lot of plowing throughout the day and night on Thursday, some secondary roads in the county and surrounding areas remained unplowed.
A public notice from Sayre Borough Council President Jim Daly sympathized with residents of unplowed areas and noted that PennDOT’s current plowing process has changed since the blizzard of 1993:
“Then, as now, clearing the streets has to be handled a bit differently. First, the snow emergency streets were plowed to create a single lane of travel. Secondly, the DPW crews began clearing the streets the hard way, loading the snow onto trucks and taking it elsewhere to be dumped. In 1993, the excess snow was dumped at Riverfront Park just off Thomas Avenue.
“This takes time. Depending on progress, plow trucks may be redirected to the side streets. Even then the most they might be able to do will be to plow a single lane. And slowly, they will come by and carry away the excess snow.”
Padavona provided his personal insight, saying that one of the biggest issues that NWS meteorologists heard from the emergency managers was that the plowers themselves couldn’t get out of their own driveways to go and plow for the public.
He added that the forecast staff in Binghamton who worked a midnight shift on Wednesday were unable to drive home safely until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Although fluffy snow is usually a “saving grace” when it comes to plowing and shoveling, according to Padavona, its depth made it difficult to clear.
Lighter snow is more movable and it’s much easier to shovel, he noted; different than a heavy snow that one would see in late spring or early fall.
“The problem that many people have experienced with this event is the snow is so deep that it goes over the chute for the snowblowers, so if you’re trying to blow the snow out, you can’t,” Padavona said.
A snow emergency was declared in Towanda Borough on Thursday and Mayor Garrett Miller sent out a press release requesting that residents move their cars from the appropriate sides of the street to allow plows to plow all the way to the sidewalks: Second, Third, Orchard, and North Main streets along their entire lengths on the west side, Ward Avenue all along the south side, and Chestnut Street all along the west side.
“Once these sides are plowed, vehicles may move back to allow the other side to be plowed” the press release stated.
Athens Borough Mayor Francis Roupp III extended its snow emergency through today. Travel on roadways is restricted and parking on any street that hinders the removal of snow.is unlawful at this time.
Athens Township showed appreciation for the plowers working hard to clear the streets of Bradford County in a Facebook post which read, “They had a real tough job today. They’re still at it. Two plow trucks stuck on hillsides in the deep snow, a flat tire on the bucket loader. We appreciate all their hard work and dedication.”
PennDOT advised residents to take precaution when encountering a plow truck while driving in a press release on Thursday:
- Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.
- Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.
- When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.
- Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.
- Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.
- Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.
PennDOT also warned that temperatures are expected to be near or below freezing for the next couple days. Along with expected winds, roads that appear to be wet may be covered in ice.
Drivers should be prepared for icy conditions with little warning. Generally, they should drive slower and increase following distance from other cars.
“Thanks to all of those who worked throughout the storm and into the morning to respond to emergency situations and keep their fellow Pennsylvanians safe,” said Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday.
“Many areas of the commonwealth experienced heavy snowfalls that affected roads and created dangerous conditions, and emergency personnel responded to several emergencies and accidents caused by snowfall and blocked roads,” he said, “Tragically, at least one of these accidents led to a loss of life, and my heart goes out to all of the victims and their families. You are in our prayers.”
Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to stay home throughout the next couple of days if they can in order to help the plowers do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.
