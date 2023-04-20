North Branch Trout Derby Association Prepares Upcoming Annual Event

North Branch Trout Derby Association will hold its 14th annual event on Saturday, May 20 on Windy Valley Road in Forkston. Pictured from left are NBTDA officials: President Harry Shaw, Vice President Chrissey Fenton, Treasurer Cindy Boyd and Secretary Donna Gorencel.

 Photo provided by North Branch Trout Derby Association

WYOMING COUNTY — A regional nonprofit organization is making preparations for an event that promotes outdoor recreation.

The North Branch Trout Derby Association will hold its 14th annual event on Saturday, May 20 on Windy Valley Road in Forkston.