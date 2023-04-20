North Branch Trout Derby Association Prepares Upcoming Annual Event

WYOMING COUNTY — A regional nonprofit organization is making preparations for an event that promotes outdoor recreation.
The North Branch Trout Derby Association will hold its 14th annual event on Saturday, May 20 on Windy Valley Road in Forkston.
The event will feature over 1,000 stocked trout ranging from 11 inches to 25 inches. Another 800 fish will be stocked in the pond in addition to any fish from last year’s event. There will be 200 stocked trout in the South Branch of the Mehoopany Creek for children ages 12 to 16.
Children in five age groups will fish and be awarded prizes by largest fish caught in their age group. Tagged fish for additional prizes will also be stocked.
Organizers will offer food, soft drinks, drawings, games and special displays that include an obstacle course. Over 150 baskets will be in a Chinese auction, while T-shirts can be purchased.
Fishing activities will continue on Sunday, May 21 for veterans and individuals with special needs. There will be ADA accessible parking and restrooms, as well as ADA access to the pond.
"This is a premier fishing event for the region and is recognized for its exceptional quality of family fun," according to NBTDA.
The nonprofit seeks to promote “outdoor recreation for children and young adults and to broaden their horizons through informal education of our natural environment,” according to its mission statement. NBTDA is supported through public donations and provides outdoor educational opportunities free of charge.
Attendees must follow PA Fish and Boat Commission rules and regulations, while fishing guides will be present to offer safety and assistance.
To register for the event, visit NBTDA’s website at nbtda.org.
