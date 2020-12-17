NORTH TOWANDA – North Towanda Township Supervisors will continue holding property taxes steady under their 2021 budget approved Tuesday.
The last property tax increase was implemented in 1994. It was a .6 mill increase to help cover the debt from the purchase of a new dump truck, according to Supervisor Gerald Sheets. The most recent tax increase was a fire tax increase around five years ago.
The general budget includes $459,000 in revenues and expenditures.
After approving the draft plan for advertisement last month, Sheets credited the township’s financial position to new commercial development and industry over the years, as well as officials being careful with township expenses.
