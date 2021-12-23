NORTH TOWANDA – North Towanda Township has passed its budget for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year.
The township did not receive any public concerns before its vote on the budget Tuesday, which included no tax increases and was passed as advertised.
In discussion of the budget, Gerald Sheets said he had included the purchase of a new work truck for the township. The current truck has significant rust on the frame. Sheets had found a truck and chassis for $56,595. An upfit with the necessary work box and plow at Bradco supply will cost an additional $51,754. Sheets explained that the money for the truck would come from the township’s Impact Fund, as that would be replenished this year. This would leave funds in the Equipment Fund for any essential repairs throughout the year. Supervisors voted to officially purchase the truck and order the upfit from Bradco.
In road reports, Sheets reported the crews planned to begin trimming trees back from the road when they return from the holidays.
In an effort to cut costs, Sheets and Treasurer Laurie Pruyne had hoped to buy out the township’s current contract with Cintas, which provides uniform equipment for employees and rugs for the office building. The current contract ran until May of 2023 and Cintas had already informed Pruyne their rates were increasing $11 per week for the coming year. Pruyne suggested the township buy out the rest of the contract at a cost of $2,488.15 saving an estimated $3,091 over the next year. Sheets expanded on this, saying the township could then budget $700 per employee for clothing and equipment and simply reimburse employees that wish to purchase necessary clothing and steel-toed boots themselves. The supervisors voted to buy out Cintas effective Jan. 1, 2022 and budget for the clothing reimbursement and rug purchases.
In new business, supervisors discussed two potential health insurance coverage plans for township employees for next year. Up for discussion was whether to adopt a plan that only covered medical services within a nearby region or to pay more to cover services nationally. Supervisors mentioned that one employee had to receive care in Cleveland earlier this year so they would at least have to adopt a national plan for that individual. It was brought up by visitors that the lack of specialized hospitals in the area means that any serious injury or illness felt by any employee would likely result in them going out of the region for care. It was ultimately decided to adopt a plan to cover all employees nationally at a cost of $2,476.93 per month.
The township had been in need of hiring two auditors to replace its outgoing auditors and had two applicants. Supervisors voted to hire both Kacie Hillis and Cindy Blokzyl for the positions.
