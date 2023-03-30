generic local

NORTH TOWANDA — North Towanda Township supervisors approved two different actions concerning a pension report and an emergency plan at their March 21 meeting.

Officials will have the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors conduct a Governmental Accounting Standards Board report for the township at a rate of $500. The report updates information regarding the pensions of township employees. Specifically, the Pension Plan GASB 67 & 68 Report “was approved by Vice-Chair Cornelius Blokzyl and Supervisor Wesley Mosier, as recommended by our Solicitor Jonathan Foster, Esq.,” Smith stated. according to Secretary/Treasurer Beth Smith. PSATS is an organization that lobbies for townships at the state and federal levels, according to its website.

