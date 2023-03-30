NORTH TOWANDA — North Towanda Township supervisors approved two different actions concerning a pension report and an emergency plan at their March 21 meeting.
Officials will have the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors conduct a Governmental Accounting Standards Board report for the township at a rate of $500. The report updates information regarding the pensions of township employees. Specifically, the Pension Plan GASB 67 & 68 Report “was approved by Vice-Chair Cornelius Blokzyl and Supervisor Wesley Mosier, as recommended by our Solicitor Jonathan Foster, Esq.,” Smith stated. according to Secretary/Treasurer Beth Smith. PSATS is an organization that lobbies for townships at the state and federal levels, according to its website.
PSATS will also conduct a Actuarial Valuation report that will include data consisting of:
• Add Township employees newly eligible to participate in the plan.
• Add salary information for all active participants.
• Add date of termination, retirement or death for participants no longer employed Correct printed participant information, as needed.
• Add the total State Aid received by the Township in 2022.
• If the Township sponsors multiple retirement plans, also add the amount allocated to this specific plan.
Township officials also signed and adopted Bradford County’s EMA emergency operations plan.
As part of the plan, “the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will allow individual municipalities to agree to use the Bradford County Emergency Operations Plan as their own plan to provide prompt and effective emergency response guidelines to be followed in the event of a major emergency or disaster,” according to North Towanda’s March 21 agenda.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.