North Towanda board hears from residents, approves ATV ordinance

NORTH TOWANDA — Two North Towanda residents made comment at the township’s board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, speaking not only for themselves but also for their fellow residents of Aspenwood Road.
On the agenda that night was a vote for the township’s new all-terrain vehicle ordinance, which allows four-wheelers and side-by-sides to drive on certain township roadways.
“I’m representing the four families on our road, and we would like to ask that you consider taking Aspenwood Road off the list of proposed roads for ATV use,” said one resident.
They went on to cite concerns regarding ATVs leaving the roadway and crossing private property, as well as a concern for illegal partying.
“It’s barely a half mile long and it’s a no outlet road,” said the resident. “I foresee them coming down the road to the end, not being able to go anywhere else but at the end might be a good place for a party.”
Township supervisor Gerald Sheets reassured residents that the ordinance does not allow ATV users to trespass on private property, or do anything that wouldn’t be legal in a motor vehicle.
“This gives nobody permission to drive on anybody’s private property,” said Sheets. “It would only be to be able to use the road just like anybody in a vehicle would use the road.”
The resident feared that curiosity would get the better of riders, causing them to trespass along the creek or into the corn field at the end of the road.
Sheets later noted that the majority of ATV riders have done very well at self-enforcing troublesome or irresponsible riders.
Before passing the ordinance supervisors did amend the designation of roads to remove Aspenwood Road. The list of roads to be designated dual-use is as follows:
- Buttermilk Falls Road
- Campbell Road
- Crest Road
- Granger Road
- Hemlock Run Road
- Laurel Hill Road
- Mary Mac Road
- McEwen Road
- McKale Road
- Old Mills Road
- Pine Grove Road
- Shaffer Road
- Sugar Creek Road
- Summit Road
- Tomahawk Road.
Despite the ordinance being passed, the roads won’t actually be legal to ATVs until they are posted with signage.
“Without it being posted, it’s not legal,” said Sheets.
The township will get signs from DCNR at no cost, but it is not known at this time how long it will take for the signs to be made.
Another change in the ordinance since last month’s meeting was the removal of the township’s annual permit. Sheets said it was removed at the recommendation of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“We’re designating these roads as a dual-use road,” said Sheets, explaining that it wouldn’t be right to charge riders an annual permit. “It’s like we’re making it into a toll road for ATVs.”
He went on to explain that the issue of liability is also already taken care of in the ordinance, as it requires ATV users to be compliant to all state laws. According to Sheets, that includes having a valid driver’s license, having the ATV registered with DCNR, and having it insured.
“That’s basically what we would’ve been checking for with the permit, but charging for it,” said Sheets. “That really puts all the liability and the responsibility onto the operator.”
