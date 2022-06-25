North Towanda discusses ATVs, road construction

NORTH TOWANDA — North Towanda Township supervisors discussed potentially allowing four-wheelers and side-by-sides on certain township roads at their Tuesday meeting.
Supervisors at the meeting were presented with examples of permits some municipalities have created in recent weeks to allow use of all-terrain vehicles on certain township roads. Supervisor Gerald Sheets expressed his desire to require that ATV drivers show proof of having a valid drivers license as well as valid registration and inspection of the vehicles for which they purchase permits. Sheets also noted that not every township road would be opened to ATV traffic, only roads specifically marked by signs.
Township solicitor Jonathan Foster took the examples and will draw up a permit for the township to issue to residents.
Supervisors also briefly remarked on the ongoing construction on the eastbound lane of Route 6. Supervisor Sheets mentioned his concerns that the road would end up too built up and could flood nearby properties with rain running off the road.
PennDOT is hoping to finish construction of the new center lane on that stretch of Route 6 in the next few weeks. Until such a time, drivers are reminded that the eastbound lane going down into Towanda is closed.
