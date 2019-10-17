NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The North Towanda Township Supervisors moved unanimously to grant a conditional use to JLM Real Estate Investments to construct an 80-foot radio tower on the premises of the new state police barracks on Tomahawk Road in a public hearing during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.
The use was granted with two conditions. The first being that the tower must have a light installed for public safety reasons and that the tower will be removed within 30 days of the state police’s lease ending on the building or the end of the use of the tower.
Both conditions were deemed as acceptable to the applicants.
Supervisor Gerald Sheets asked the applicant party for more information on why the tower was needed in the meeting. He said that in his observations of local state police barracks that most did not have that large of a tower.
Shawn Carter, radio communications supervisor for Pennsylvania State Police, replied that state police were in the process of moving to a new radio communication system that would require the larger tower and that they hope to roll out the new system in June.
He continued to say that the new system will leave the 800 range frequency and would instead use the VHF range. Carter added that the new system would be more reliable, especially for the local terrain.
Sheets also asked the party if they considered using Bradford County’s 125-foot tower just a quarter mile away. The group said that they considered it but that it would have cost more money in the long run and that there were other concerns about security.
The Federal Aviation Administration does not require a light to be put on the tower, but the supervisors insisted on the light as precedent had already been set in the township with lights on Bradford County’s tower and the Towanda Municipal Authority’s water tower.
The supervisors also brought up concerns that with helicopters occasionally landing at the barracks and possible emergency service trainings conducted nearby at the Northern Tier Career Center a light should be put on the tower for public safety.
“The safety aspect is priceless,” said Supervisor Brian McLinko after remarking that he had seen a helicopter hit a crane in broad daylight.
The light would be a steady glow red light, possibly with a daylight switch, according to the supervisors.
The construction of the 11,900 square foot barracks has already begun on the 4.5 acre parcel at 295 Tomahawk Road. Completion is expected this winter.
