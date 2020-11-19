NORTH TOWANDA – North Towanda Township Supervisors are planning for another year without any tax increases.
On Tuesday, supervisors voted to put their budget proposals before the public, which include a $459,000 general budget.
According to Supervisor Gerald Sheets, the township had an increase in the fire tax around five years ago with a new contract with the North Towanda Fire Department and, before that, a .6 mill debt service tax in 1994 to fund the purchase of a new dump truck.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to have new development and have the industries that have been here,” said Sheets. And although past changes at Sylvania and Dupont have resulted in some lost revenues, Sheets added, “we’ve been able to be vigilant with our expenses and haven’t had to raise anything.”
Priorities in the new year’s budget proposals include planning for three road projects. One of those projects will be adding 6 inches of gravel to fix the township’s only dirt road, Pine Valley Road. The township could also do some work on Edgewood Drive, and is in talks about addressing Merrill Parkway as part of a joint effort with Towanda Borough.
“Whatever they do on that, we will probably jump on that seeing as we have that small portion of that, but our end is relatively cheap,” Sheets said, noting the better condition of their end of the roadway. “I’m not sure what we’re going to do yet. We’re talking about a few different options. We have to sit down and really look at it.”
“We spent a fair amount of money this year on road projects, but we’re still in pretty good shape budget-wise because I like to try to split them up between the state liquid fuels money and the impact money,” Sheets added.
Supervisors will vote to approve the budget next months.
