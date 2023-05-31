NORTH TOWANDA — A man allegedly committed a violent assault that left two people injured inside a North Towanda residence.
Thomas John Fabyan, 33, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an alleged assault that occurred on May 14, according to court documents. He was denied bail per Judge Fred Wheaton’s order.
On the day of the incident, Fabyan took the victim’s car keys away from her during an argument inside the residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was angered when she tried to get her keys back from him. Fabyan proceeded to punch holes in a wall and break a door and multiple shelves.
The victim tried to hide from him and ran to a bedroom where two other people were located, police said. All three were on a bed when Fabyan entered the room. He struck the victim with a broken piece of wood on the left side of her body. During the assault, he repeatedly left and re-entered the room to attack the victim.
Fabyan also struck and injured another person’s hand as they tried to protect the victim, court documents show. This person was also holding a child at the time to protect them from any harm. Police stated that Fabyan disregarded the safety of the child during the incident.
The victim ran into the bathroom in another attempt to hide from her attacker, police said. Fabyan entered the bathroom, grabbed her head and repeatedly bashed it off the bathroom wall. He threatened to “bash her teeth in” if she didn’t get his truck fixed. Fabyan also threatened to kill her if she reported the assault to police.
The victim reported the incident to Pennsylvania State Police on May 20, according to court documents. Troopers stated that the victim had a swollen, bruised left forearm and multiple bruises on her left arm. The victim reported that she also had bruises on her head, face, back, torso, left leg, ankle, foot and left thigh. She also has trouble hearing out of her left ear due to the assault.
Fabyan was arraigned on Friday, May 26. He faces charges that include two counts of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, felony endangering the welfare of children, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and two counts of summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 9 a.m. before Judge Wheaton.
