NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The North Towanda Board of Supervisors moved to advertise an ordinance that would rename a portion of Sugar Creek Road to Old Mills Road in their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.
The move comes more than a year after the township vacated a portion of the road that became more expensive to repair than the utility it would provide would be worth. The vacation of the road split it in half creating two portions of the same road that were not connected, which in turn has created some public safety issues.
More than once since the portion was vacated an ambulance was responding to a medical emergency on the road and entered on the wrong side, forcing the emergency services to backtrack and arrive at the emergency later than expected. Supervisor Gerald Sheets said in the meeting that this was the biggest reason why the change was needed, the safety of his residents.
“There has to be something done,” Sheets said in the meeting. “It’s a liability.”
Originally a part of the Roosevelt Highway, Sugar Creek Road became the responsibility of North Towanda Township in 1991. Previously the road was controlled by the state. The north side of Sugar Creek Road begins at the former intersection of Travis Road and Old Mills Road. The Travis Road bridge was closed in the 1980s and since there is no longer an intersection there the north side of Sugar Creek Road will be a continuation of Old Mills Road.
Sheets said that this was the most tolerable option the township had in renaming the road because the homes and businesses on the north side of the road would have had to change their address in the future regardless of what side of the road changed names. The township officials thought it would be best to leave one side of the road unbothered by address changes. Sheets said that there are 18 residences that would have changed addresses with the name change in the meeting. The supervisors expect to pass the ordinance in their next regularly scheduled meeting on April 21.
