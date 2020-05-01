NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The North Towanda Board of Supervisors moved to waive any fee or penalty associated with the late payment of property taxes owed to the municipality if paid in full by Dec. 31 in their latest meeting last week.
The move comes as a measure to help relieve any financial distress that the community may feel during the COVID-19 crisis.
Supervisor Gerald Sheets told the Review on Thursday that it was a prudent move for the township as their tax collector could have been overextended in processing the probable upsurge in late fees on property taxes.
The resolution said that the waiving of late fees would only apply if the balance was paid by Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.