NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Some zoning updates are being pursued in North Towanda Township that, if implemented as currently hoped for, could clear the way for a couple of businesses in the Agriculture Business District while also adjusting setbacks in the Community Commercial District to better welcome business development.
The North Towanda Township Supervisors voted Tuesday to begin the process with its planning board.
According to Supervisor Gerald Sheets, the township’s zoning was first put in place in 1985 and then updated in 2013. Part of those updates included commercial district setbacks that ended up too large for the size of properties along the Reuters Boulevard corridor and have restricted commercial development. In the case someone purchased the former town hall and demolished it, Sheets said they couldn’t rebuild much on the lot without adding the cost of a variance and hoping for approval.
The 2013 update also included adding a variety of business uses to the agriculture district to utilize the land that had once housed different farming operations, transforming it to the agriculture business district, according to Sheets.
“We had all that wasted space in the township that could be developed,” he said.
Although these uses included vehicle repair and inspections, they did not include car sales, which Sheets said slipped through the cracks at the time.
One of the prospective businesses planned for the western part of the township is a small car lot, while the other is focused on restoring cars and reselling them.
Sheets said the zoning effort should include size restrictions to prevent larger dealers from setting up shop, especially with the traffic and visibility along Route 6.
When the planning board begins working on the zoning updates, Sheets said other zoning issues will be looked at as well.
“As supervisors and the planning commission, I feel we need to be looking at where do we want to go, not where we’ve been. Where do we want to progress here and not tie our hands down the road for the next generation?” he said.
Sheets estimated that the process would not be completed in less than six months, “but this is a start.”
The process will also require approval from the Bradford County Planning Commission and a public hearing before final approval, Sheets noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.