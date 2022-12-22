NORTH TOWANDA — The supervisors of North Towanda Township approved the final budget for 2023, with no tax increase for local residents.

“The township millage is 2.25, I think,” said chairman Gerald Sheets, “with the six-tenths of a mill equipment tax, and then the fire tax is 2.5.”

