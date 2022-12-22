NORTH TOWANDA — The supervisors of North Towanda Township approved the final budget for 2023, with no tax increase for local residents.
“The township millage is 2.25, I think,” said chairman Gerald Sheets, “with the six-tenths of a mill equipment tax, and then the fire tax is 2.5.”
Tax millage for the township will remain at a total of 5.35, which it has been since at least 2020.
“Nothing’s changing, so they’re all staying the same,” said Sheets.
Supervisors also renewed the township’s contract with the North Towanda Fire Company, which had actually expired in 2020. They have put together a five-year contract, which will start on Jan. 1, 2023, and end on Dec. 31, 2027.
“Years ago we used to do an annual contract, then at one point in time they decided to do a three-year contract, and then they did a two-year contract, and I guess that’s maybe how we lost track of it because you didn’t have to look at it,” said Sheets. “So we’ll just have to know that in five years we’ll have to pay attention to it.”
All three supervisors signed the contract, with Sheets saying he would take it to the fire company meeting on Dec. 26 for them to sign as well.
