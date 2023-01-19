NORTH TOWANDA — During the North Towanda Township meeting on Tuesday, supervisors discussed new fiber optic cabling to be installed in the township by Frontier.
Secretary, Treasurer, and zoning officer Beth Smith reported that between December 2022 and January 2023, there was a highway occupancy request from Frontier, which supervisor Gerald Sheets explained was for the installation of fiber optic cables.
“They are in the process of going to run a whole bunch of new fiber optic phone lines through the township,” said Sheets. “I think it’s part of the government squeeze on them that they’ve got to do something.”
Sheets went on to explain that the new cables are going to be installed both in-ground and overhead, depending on the location in the township.
Under new business, supervisors accepted the resignation of Kacie Kintner as township auditor, and appointed both Joseph Ritsko and Judy Douglas as new township auditors.
“It’s been several years since we’ve actually had three again,” noted Sheets. “Maybe it will help and spread the workload out a little bit.”
