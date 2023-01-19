NORTH TOWANDA — During the North Towanda Township meeting on Tuesday, supervisors discussed new fiber optic cabling to be installed in the township by Frontier.

Secretary, Treasurer, and zoning officer Beth Smith reported that between December 2022 and January 2023, there was a highway occupancy request from Frontier, which supervisor Gerald Sheets explained was for the installation of fiber optic cables.

