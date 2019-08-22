NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — In Brian McLinko’s first regular meeting as North Towanda Township’s new supervisor, the board discussed possible strategies to make the most efficient use of township money in possible FEMA flood mitigation work on Tuesday evening.
McLinko, a full-time paramedic for Geisinger and a per diem paramedic for Guthrie, was sworn in as a North Towanda Township supervisor earlier in the month after the passing of supervisor David Brubaker. McLinko said that he has lived in the Towanda area all of his life and in North Towanda Township since 2012.
“I wanted to participate. I grew up here and I’m at that stage in life where I wanted to help,” McLinko said of why he wanted the supervisor position.
McLinko, who also volunteers for the township’s fire department, said that he will be filling the void left by Brubaker on the ballot in November’s general election and will be running as a Republican.
In the meeting, supervisor Gerald Sheets brought up that he was having trouble getting FEMA to comprehend a flooding issue in the township underneath Route 220.
When Route 220 was built over 50 years ago, the construction filled in the valley between Dupont and the intersection of Sugar Creek, Old Mills and Travis Road, which in turn blocked a natural runoff for overflowing water from Sugar Creek. In almost every single flooding event that Bradford County has sustained since 1996, the diverted waters end up washing out a portion of Sugar Creek Road near the intersection.
The township has tried to stop, or at least slow, the washing out of the road with a 42 inch pipe that runs parallel to the township road that FEMA recommended in 2005 according to Sheets. But the pipe has not stopped the large amounts of water from washing out the road in recent floods.
The township has preliminary plans to mitigate the washing out of the road by paving it from one shoulder to the other and surrounding that with rip rap, but it is only a inexpensive way to handle the flooding, not to prevent the flooding from occurring there in the first place.
To prevent the flooding entirely in the area, a large project would have to be facilitated by FEMA, which the township has approached them about. Sheets said that in his correspondence with FEMA, FEMA told him that the township would have to pay for engineers to survey and produce a plan to allow the waters to pass safely.
“I think if these people would come up here and be willing to look at it, they would understand better what we’re trying to deal with,” Sheets said in the meeting.
But, if FEMA were to decline the project after the engineers have done their work, the township would have to pay their fees without reimbursement from FEMA.
“I think it would be foolish, there’s no guarantee that we’ll get that money back,” Sheets said of the engineer fees that he estimated would be more than $10,000.
McLinko said that he agreed ”one hundred percent” with Sheets’ assessment.
“Every year since my childhood, every couple of years that spot would wash out over and over and over again.”
No official action was taken on the flooding issue, but Sheets said that he would keep an open dialogue with FEMA.
Also in the meeting, the board said that they were still in search of an Emergency Management Coordinator and that anyone in the area with emergency preparedness experience and interest in the position should reach out to the township.
