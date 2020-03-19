NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The North Towanda Board of Supervisors moved to pass a resolution that would allow North Towanda Fire Department volunteers to be utilized as emergency ambulance drivers in extenuating circumstances in their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.
Supervisor Gerald Sheets was contacted by Wendy Smith of Guthrie Memorial EMS to plan for contingencies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the day of the meeting. The help Smith was seeking was that of fire department volunteers being used to drive ambulances in a shortage. Sheets said he did not know if the hypothetical spot coverage would be paid for by the EMS provider or covered by the township’s insurance policies, but in consultation with the township’s solicitor Jon Foster, Foster told him that if the township signs off on the activity then he couldn’t foresee a judge not permitting the activity.
“We still don’t have all of the answers,” Sheets remarked.
Supervisor Brian McLinko, an employee of Memorial EMS, said that he didn’t think the EMS provider would utilize the fire department volunteers to drive vehicles in the immediate future but that the move to allow the volunteers to drive would behoove the township and overall public safety in a worst case scenario where there is a shortage of drivers.
Typically two licensed EMS workers would man an ambulance on duty but in a scenario where there is a shortage one lightly trained driver could drive the vehicle while the other medically trained worker could provide treatment. McLinko noted that Michigan has recently made a change to allow this sort of coverage in response to shortages. Sheets said in the meeting that this practice is allowed in Pennsylvania under a disaster declaration.
“This should be used, literally, in a worst case scenario,” said North Towanda Township Emergency Management Coordinator Tonya Barnett in the meeting.
The resolution does not obligate any volunteer to drive ambulances in the aforementioned scenario, it only allows the township to provide those volunteers if they consent.
