NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The North Towanda Township welcomed a new secretary and approved American Rescue Plan spending at its Tuesday meeting.
According to Supervisor Chairman Gerald Sheets, the township could give itself greater flexibility in spending American Rescue Plan funds by adopting the “standard allowance.” The allowance is a change to ARP fund spending rules affecting any municipality that received less than $1 million in funding over the 2021-2022 funding period. The standard allowance allows municipalities to use ARP funds to directly fund government services. Supervisors voted to approve the standard allowance and currently has $56,994.07 in American Rescue Plan funds.
In other business, township supervisors had been looking for a new secretary/treasurer since Laurie Pruyne had turned in her resignation to pursue an “unexpected opportunity” in February. Beth Smith had worked with Pruyne while Pruyne was still in the position to prepare for the role and was officially appointed as Pruyne’s replacement Tuesday.
