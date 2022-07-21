NORTH TOWANDA — During the North Towanda Township meeting on Tuesday supervisors revisited the topic of allowing all-terrain vehicles on some township roads. Permitted ATVs would include four-wheelers and side-by-sides.

Supervisors discussed whether or not to include snowmobiles on the list of vehicles that the new ordinance would allow, but they had concerns about how they would effect the winter maintenance of township roads.

