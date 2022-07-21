NORTH TOWANDA — During the North Towanda Township meeting on Tuesday supervisors revisited the topic of allowing all-terrain vehicles on some township roads. Permitted ATVs would include four-wheelers and side-by-sides.
Supervisors discussed whether or not to include snowmobiles on the list of vehicles that the new ordinance would allow, but they had concerns about how they would effect the winter maintenance of township roads.
“(In) today’s day and age the traveling public wants bare blacktop five minutes after it starts snowing,” said supervisor Gerald Sheets. “Well, you take and pack the road down with snowmobiles, you’re not going to get it.”
Sheets noted that the subject of snowmobiles on township roads can always be readdressed in the future, should the need arise, but he suggested that they be left off of the new ordinance at this time. The rest of the board agreed.
One resident raised a concern regarding insurance, but the board reassured them that each ATV operator will have to apply for a local permit each year and provide proof of insurance every time. The annual cost for a permit will start at $20, but township solicitor Jonathan Foster suggested that they include language in the ordinance stating that the cost will be set by resolution.
“That way (if) in a couple years we want to change it,” said Sheets, “we can do it without having to go through all the process of amending the ordinance.”
Sheets clarified that the $20 permit will apply to the applicant, not the vehicle. So one applicant may ride multiple vehicles with their permit, but multiple people sharing a vehicle will each need a permit.
The township will need to post signage on each road where ATVs will be allowed, but Sheets said that the state is providing the signs at no cost.
“But you’ve got to drive to state college to get them,” said Sheets.
He said he got a local quote of $30 per-sign, but with about 28 signs needed in North Towanda that adds up to $840 altogether.
“I can drive to State College a heck of a lot cheaper,” said Sheets.
The board moved to vote on the new ordinance at their next meeting, to be held Tuesday, Aug. 16. Residents who wish to make comment on the ordinance are welcome to attend the August meeting.
In other news in North Towanda, the board of supervisors discussed the purchase of a hydraulic broom for their backhoe.
“When we brought that backhoe we had the hydraulic provisions on that to put a broom on the front of it, and we opted not to do it at that time,” said Sheets. “They didn’t want to spend the extra, like, $10,000 at the time.”
According to Sheets, a similar broom now costs around $20,000. He also noted that the township has been renting a hydraulic broom from BradCo at the cost of $500 to $700 a day whenever they need one.
“Probably, had we bought that broom when we bought the backhoe, it would’ve been paid for just on rental stuff that we’ve used over the years,” said Sheets.
He noted that every time the township cleans ditches they need a broom to sweep off the road afterwards.
A quote from BradCo to purchase a hydraulic broom came back at $15,800. Warner Tractor & Equipment quoted a CASE broom at about $20,000, or an aftermarket broom for about $15,000.
Sheets explained that the CASE broom would be available in two weeks, but the aftermarket broom would take six months to arrive. He had yet to receive a timeline on the quote from BradCo.
The board will decide which quote they want to move forward with at their next meeting.
