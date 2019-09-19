North Towanda Township names new EMC

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The North Towanda Township supervisors named a new Emergency Management Coordinator and talked about recent construction in the township during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.
Tonya Barnett was named the new EMC in the meeting. Barnett, the sister of supervisor Gerald Sheets who abstained from the vote confirming Barnett, obviously has roots in the township and has emergency management experience. Barnett was one of two people to show interest in the position, with the other withdrawing their name from consideration before the meeting. The position has been vacant since the passing of supervisor David Brubaker in July.
Also in the meeting, supervisor Sheets said that he was “not pleased” with the results of the recent grinding and tar and chipping of Laurel Hill Road. The project recently revealed water issues underneath the road.
Sheets believes that two water pockets found their way underneath the road after the grinding and have created “soft spots” that undermine the integrity of the road. Another pocket was also found on Towanda Township’s portion of the road.
“It’s something that is unforeseen and we can’t really blame Vestal (Asphalt, who was responsible for the grinding of the road),” Sheets said in the meeting.
The township’s plan to deal with the soft spots is to repair the areas temporarily with gravel and drainage then, after the winter, see how the repairs held up and then find a more permanent repair if needed.
Unforeseen complications aside, Sheets was still not happy with the drivability of the road. He said the road was still better than before the work was done, but that it “should be smoother.”
Also in the meeting, it was announced that the $250,000 loan to be used for the township’s new 2020 Kenworth 440 Tanker truck to replace their 1996 Freightliner Tanker was closed. The new tanker will cost $291,868.96 and have an improved pump and bigger chassis.
