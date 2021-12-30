NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A North Towanda woman faces felony assault charges for an incident where she allegedly threatened to stab a man in the throat.
In the early hours of Wednesday, the victim arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police’s Towanda barracks alleging that 46-year-old Donna Marie Chenot threatened him, according to court documents.
The victim alleged that Chenot was drinking during the night and he woke up around midnight to see her disturbing his children, so he tried to leave the house for the night with his children and dog, court documents show.
As he attempted to walk out the front door, Chenot allegedly grabbed a knife and held it up by her head as she stood at the top of the stairway and told the victim that “if you don’t drop the dog I will stab you in the throat,” police said.
She proceeded to advance down the stairs at him as the children watched the incident and later provided similar details to authorities, court documents show.
Chenot was located inside the house and taken into custody without incident. She faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $95,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.
