ORWELL TOWNSHIP – They were lovely and handsome … 56 Northeast graduates walked into the gym in sleek maroon and gray robes bearing panther logos.
They were smart … about a third were honor students.
And they were something else.
At the podium, Superintendent Bill Clark spoke of the class: “They may possibly be one of the kindest groups of students. …” The crowd clapped. “I just love them.”
Family and friends gathered Saturday morning in the Northeast Bradford High School gym to celebrate those sharp, smart and kind young people at the school’s 67 th annual commencement, during a program filled with memories, tears and joy.
“I’m really excited, ‘cause it’s like we’ve been thinking about this for years,” class member Olivia Henke said beforehand. Every year, they’d counted down to graduation. “It’s a little surreal!”
A few minutes later, the Class of 2022 was marching into the gym and sitting down. The dream was happening.
“On this day of celebration, as we stand beside our teachers and loved ones, we ask that You watch over us as we journey though the next chapter of our lives outside of these halls,” Class Secretary Julia Brown prayed in the invocation. Welcoming guests, Garrett Cooper noted the students will follow a variety of paths but said “our memories here at Northeast will stay in our hearts.”
Clark then introduced the honor students.
Those graduating with honors, with grade-point averages between 92 and 94.49 percent, were: Cameron Baker, Callie Cragle, Vanessa Hansen, Gavin Merritt, Taylor Miller, Daniel Seeley and Jenna Whaley. Those graduating with high honors, 94.5 to 96.49 percent, were: Samuel Abell and Lydia Alderson.
Those graduating with distinction, 96.5 percent and above, were: Julia Brown, Garrett Cooper, Jazmine Elliott, Madison Jochum, Megan Kovacs, Maisie Neuber, Meg Russell, Emily Susanj and Kimberly Walter.
Teacher Jene Conklin earlier noted graduate Brithney Castro is the school’s first English as a Second Language graduate and finished early, in just three years. “And she does it by studying very hard,” the teacher noted. Brithney moved here in ninth grade from Ecuador. Madison Jochum and Kim Walter gave the graduate addresses.
Madison recalled school memories, such as their kindergarten graduation song, clay projects, Halloween costumes, games and their cheering section at sports events. They’d all had doubts but came out on top.
“From this, I would not want to graduate with any other group of people,” she said. “… We are all a resilient, devoted and kindhearted bunch.”
She praised the superintendent and Principal Matt Holmes who, she said, once picked through syrup and French toast in the garbage can to rescue her cell phone. She praised teachers, devoted parents and loved ones no longer with them. “We leave your chair empty as your significance meant more than we could show,” she said.
“Lastly, to my class: I see so much potential in each and every one of you. It has been an honor to be beside you guys for these past 13 years.”
Like her superintendent, Kim touched on kindness. “Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift aptly shared, ‘No matter what happens in life, be good to people.’ …”
She reflected on memories, like seeing dolphins on the senior trip, and how grads helped one another.
“Through collaboration, understanding, and accepting each other’s strengths and weaknesses, we were able to help each other to reach our full potential.” Challenge yourselves, she encouraged her classmates. Lead by example. Make a difference. Take care of yourselves.
“The Northeast Bradford Class of 2022 encompasses hard-working, kind and overall amazing individuals who are each capable of great things,” she said. “… Always remember the legacy, be good to people. Best wishes to you all; let’s begin this new chapter.”
Then it was time for diplomas. Dean of Students Mike Murphy introduced each student, gave parents’ names, and told of his or her future plans. School Board President Peggy Hughes presented the diplomas, and Clark shook young men’s hands and helped young women down the stage steps. And, now and then, there was a hug.
Proving the superintendent’s words true, Julia Brown presented Hughes a vase and each graduate handed her a carnation for it.
After the turning of tassels – and clapping and cheering — Class President Maisie Neuber presented the class key to Class of 2023 President Katelynn O’Connor. “My advice to all of you,” she told the juniors, “is to just enjoy your senior year. Spend time with your friends and family, take advantage of opportunities that you may never get again, and don’t take anything for granted.”
The brand-new alumni then handed the class rope to the juniors, as all sang the alma mater. Afterward, students and guests watched a slide show of graduates’ baby and senior photos.
In another kind act, several class members presented advisers Debra Donnelly and Jennifer Neuber gifts – and gave them big, heartfelt hugs.
Emily Susanj offered the farewell. “The bonds that each of us have created will stay with us forever. That is the beautiful thing about this school.” She had planned to graduate early. But she changed her mind.
“After being around the people in my class and becoming closer and closer, I found that I was not destined to graduate early. … I love the openness and gratitude that this class provided me with. Being around this class has made me a better and kinder person.”
Megan Kovacs ended the program with a benediction speech and prayer. “You all have allowed me to become confident in myself in ways that I would have never been able to do alone,” she said to her classmates. “You all are truly special. …” She thanked God “for bringing us together and watching over us as we begin a new chapter of our lives.”
Others participating in the ceremony included senior chorus members, senior cheerleaders, Natalie Blagg, and elementary music teacher Jeanette Davis and assisting musicians.
