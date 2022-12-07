ORWELL TOWNSHIP – CCLC is the place to be!
That was the message at the December Northeast Bradford School Board meeting, as members and guests heard about the extracurricular program in the elementary and high schools. Staff members and some participating students visited the group Monday night to talk about the program and its benefits.
CCLC – with a full name of “Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center” – is an after-school enrichment and summer program supported by a Department of Education grant, Director Kerri Strauss told the board. Activities are held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday and currently involve 35-40 elementary students and 40 in the high school.
CCLC includes 25 employees, including the director, teachers, aides and coordinators, and also community partners, she explained.
Stacey Hrivnak told the group she has been involved with CCLC since its start at Northeast, working with kindergarten students and the summer program and now serving as site coordinator in the elementary school.
“I am extremely pleased with our program,” she commented, saying she believes it fills a void and a need at Northeast. “Our staff is phenomenal!” CCLC, she said, focuses on the student as a whole, including areas such as art and mental health, and even includes the nurse and counselors.
“We just take a lot of pride in caring for our students here at Northeast.”
One of the CCLC handouts Strauss and Hrivnak brought to the meeting explained: “The program provides snacks; academic/homework help; ‘budget cooking lessons’; digital media and Blood Club; STEM and other hands-on activities; guest speakers; and rotating programs on leadership, fitness, wildlife, heritage and more! The program is free and open to grades K-12 with transportation being provided to designated stops throughout the community.”
CCLC will host “STEM Night” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. this Friday. For more information and to register, contact the school.
First-grader Eva Conrad and her mother, Kristin Conrad, visited the meeting so the youngster could show the board her CCLC art project, which showed a Christmas tree made of tiny fern leaves. Her mother noted Eva loves the program.
Carter Babcock, in seventh grade, attended with his mother, Jennifer, and gave a presentation on some of his CCLC projects, including cleaning headstones in the LeRaysville Cemetery, a leadership program in which he did crafts with elementary students and making quilts for babies at Guthrie. He also took a CPR and first-aid course – “That was fun!” he noted, and the Wednesday baking club, where they made “yummy sweets from scratch.”
“These are just some of the things the high school CCLC has to offer,” he said.
Impressed with the student’s presentation, Acting Superintendent Michael Pawlik quipped: “By next Thursday you could be an attorney!” He also asked Carter how the school could make CCLC more attractive to other students.
“It would be helpful if other students just shared it with their friends,” and classmates, Carter said. He also suggested making fliers.
“I think we have a future teacher here!” Strauss said of Babcock.
CCLC also will soon see a changing of the guard, as the board later voted to hire Hrivnak as the new program director, effective Jan. 1. Jaedyn Fox and Gabriella Susanj were hired as CCLC student counselors. The board also approved a raise in CCLC employee pay – a $1-per-hour increase for site coordinators and teachers, and a $2-per-hour increase for aides.
At the end of the meeting Terri Tompkins, a paraprofessional in the elementary school who also works in CCLC, thanked the board for the increases. “And it is a great program,” she said. She also thanked Strauss for her work. “She has been amazing,” and a “breath of fresh air.” She also said she can’t wait to have Hrivnak as director.
“We’re family,” Tompkins remarked. “The kids look for us.” She again thanked the board for its approval and support.
December also brought the annual board reorganization. Peggy Hughes was re-elected as president, and Kristy McPherson will again serve as vice president.
Among other business:
– The board approved the transfer of $681,800 from the General Budget to the Capital Reserve Fund. Pawlik thanked Business Manager Missy Boardman for the effort she and the office staff put in on work pertaining to the transfer and explained its advantages.
– Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes noted recent school events, including the play “Aladdin,” the craft fair and Santa’s breakfast; reported cabinet doors have arrived for Phase I of the new building project; and said planning meetings for the new playground are ongoing.
– Dr. Amy Brown, high school principal, noted the ongoing challenge in finding substitute teachers. Holmes later discussed the procedure followed to determine which substitutes cover which classes and noted updates will be coming later.
Brown also reported soccer sportsmanship awards were recently presented.
– Vanessa Perez, director of information technology, discussed the ongoing problem of insufficient or broken student Chromebooks. She is looking at buying glass protective shields for them.
– Dr. Nicole LaBarre, elementary school principal, noted the Hands Across Northeast fund raiser will be Dec. 20. “I’m excited about that!” she said, point out it will be her first “Hands.”
– Boardman reminded all of the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation show at 2 p.m. this Sunday. “We have a lot of talent here in the community.”
– Under personnel actions, the board also Sondra Morris and Carol Heath, as special education teachers; Collin Towner, Jordan Shumway, Michele Cowles, Nancy Knap, J-Lynd Sherman and Jennifer Babcock, substitute teachers; and Micah Russell and Ryan Gray, wrestling and girls’ basketball volunteers, respectively.
– Pawlik wished everyone “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year — and I hope there’s snow Christmas Day and no other day of the year!”
