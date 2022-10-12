ORWELL TOWNSHIP – What do the creek, macroinvertebrates and an old red tractor have in common?
They were all things the Northeast Bradford School Board learned about at its Monday night meeting as four high school students and three teachers visited and gave presentations on some of their recent and ongoing agriculture and biology projects.
The presentations, which included slides and talks by the participants, are part of the board’s new “Student Celebration” segment, which it plans to include in meetings.
To begin the presentations, biology teacher Deanna Lamphere-Johnson introduced students Tanner Herb, Cora Franklin and Kristin Davis. Lamphere-Johnson and her students studied Johnson Creek, which runs near the schools, and the foliage around it, then wrote school board members letters about the project.
“This was a lot of work on their part,” she noted.
The students did nine rounds of water sampling to determine the health of the creek and surrounding areas. In their water samples, the students found Water-Penny beetles; crayfish; Riffle beetles, Midge and Stonefly larvae; a nematode; a Pyralid Caterpillar; a Fingernail Clam; and Dobsonfly larvae. In their slideshow, they noted these findings showed “moderate biodiversity – could be better.”
Davis noted few species were found by the bridge.
Franklin and Lamphere-Johnson discussed riparian zones, or areas of different plant life, along creeks and the advantages they offer. The zones vary in size along Johnson Creek.
Herb explained the lack of a riparian zone decreases soil and air quality. According to the presentation, improving riparian cover will increase the number of macroinvertebrates, provide homes for birds and other animals, improve the environment around the school, and even increase the water quality in the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.
To improve the riparian cover, the students propose planting a variety of herbaceous plants and trees, to be provided by the Bradford County Conservation District. There will be no cost to the school.
“This is not just good for the invertebrates in the creek but good for other animals,” Lamphere-Johnson said. “So there’s lots of different opportunities for experiments.”
Davis explained they will put out the plants in the spring, after Keystone tests, “when we don’t have anything left to learn.” The group laughed.
Agricultural mechanics teacher Rob Robbins, agricultural teacher Michala Forrest and senior Ava Neville, wearing her FFA jacket, gave a presentation on various ag projects.
“We’re at a really exciting time for our ag program,” Forrest said.
A “Student Spotlight” slide introduced Neville, who is FFA president at Northeast and county vice president and has taken most of the school’s animal-science classes. She is active in livestock and dairy judging; works on the Vin Deb dairy farm, near Warren Center; and hopes to attend the national FFA convention.
Forrest noted the three parts of a school ag program include: the classroom and lab; a supervised ag experience and FFA. Students involved in ag at Northeast have gone from 66 last year to 158 now. “That’s so exciting just to see that number!” she remarked.
Ongoing and future ag projects and highlights include: an animal science class, which will provide students credits useable at Delaware Valley College, if they choose to attend there; a visit by five students to Penn State Vet Science Day; renovation of a planing shed into a learning lab; a horticulture class in the greenhouse, where students will study floral arranging; an ecology class; and the Introduction to Ag class. “It’s very rigorous,” she noted of the last class.
Robbins said the ag mechanics students are building a “chicken tractor,” or mobile coops; welding a livestock trailer; and restoring an International Cub Cadet. “It’s a tank of a lawnmower!” he declared of the last. He also noted the Conservation Science Class and said he hopes it can revamp the schools’ nature grove area.
The FFA will be restoring a 1941 Farmall M tractor and possibly taking it to the state Farm Show in January. He doesn’t think there are many FFA programs in the state that would take on a project like that.
“We’ve got a lot of things in the works,” he commented.
In other business:
- Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes introduced new elementary teacher Lindsay Bishop.
- Resignations were accepted for: Terri Allen, life skills teacher; Vanessa Perez, athletic director; and Kerri Strauss, CCLC director. Brian Pifer was hired to replace Perez.
- Other employee contracts approved included: MaKaylah Holbert, varsity softball coach; Deb Philippi, CCLC teacher; Brian Salsman, baseball coach; William Lutz, baseball assistant coach; Joel Howland, junior high baseball coach; SaVannah Gardner, junior high softball coach; Michele Cowles, track coach; Sondra Morris and Alec Morris, track assistant coaches; Karlie Vaugh, stage director; and Sondra Morris, newspaper adviser.
- Substitute employee contracts approved included: Tracy Clouse, teacher; Holly Satterly, nurse; Cathy Perry, cafeteria staff; and Vanessa Billings-Seiler, van driver.
- Volunteers approved were: Logan Mullen, seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball, and Patrick Gillette, music and drama programs.
- Discussing efforts to make more information available to the public. Acting Superintendent Michael Pawlik noted all written reports should be published, with the exception of those about pending employment.
- Dr. Amy Brown, new high school principal, noted the PSAT and ASVAB tests are coming, as is the open house.
- Business Manager Mary Ann Boardman announced the external audit will be done next Wednesday. “We’re ready for them, though.”
