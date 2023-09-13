Northeast board samples breakfast, lunch foods

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Members and guests were able to munch their way through the September Northeast Bradford school board meeting as they listened to presentations and discussions of food services and other business.
Katie Galinsky of The Nutrition Group and Shelley Judge, new director of food and nutrition services for the district, brought samples of breakfast and lunch food for everyone to try Monday night and discussed new developments in the program. The samples included packaged Chocolate Chip Muffin Flats, Waffle Snaps, Cereal Blast Waffles and dumplings.
“We’re excited for a new school year!” Galinsky said. She noted the state’s new extended free meal provisions, which, at Northeast, offer free breakfasts and lunches for all elementary students through the Community Eligibility Provision and free breakfasts for high schoolers through the Pennsylvania Free Breakfast Initiative. She also noted Northeast has received grant funding for cafeteria equipment, an area where, she said, small schools can be overlooked.
“So, congratulations on that!” she said.
In discussing new breakfast and lunch items, Galinsky noted they offer reduced sodium and whole grains and meet Smart Snack standards. Vegetarian options, such as the Impossible Burger, are also provided. Comparing budgeted and actual expenses for the last school year, she explained actual costs were higher for breakfasts, lunches and ala carte foods, but in product loss, the school came out more than $46,000 ahead, as opposed to the budgeted $113,00 deficit.
She also discussed TNG’s promotions, including Wellness Wednesday, Farm to Fork, Tasty Bites, Moments Matter and student work opportunities, and the company’s focus on “positivity.”
Headquartered in Irwin, Pa., The Nutrition Group is a business specializing in nutrition and supplements and assisting schools, health-care facilities, seniors and more and also offering facilities management services.
Board member Ben Miller later commented on the sugar content in some of the items, and Galinsky said TNG does try to balance those items with lower-sugar items such as yogurt and cereal to meet guidelines.
During the Student Celebration portion of the meeting, Kristin Davis discussed the state and national 4-H Creed-speaking competition. In June, Davis took second in the state-level contest, in which she had to recite the FFA Creed and answer questions about it. She also will be competing in the semi-national contest this week.
“I have learned so much from it,” she said of the experience and praised her advisers, crediting them for her success. She added she is also looking forward to helping other students succeed in the program.
Speaking to the board and showing a PowerPoint presentation, she explained the program has given her career skills; helped her make new friends and develop an appreciation for agriculture, public speaking and FFA; and aided her communication skills. It has given her open-mindedness, creativity, courage and confidence.
“We can see your confidence,” Superintendent Matt Holmes noted.
In personnel issues, the board approved advertising for a temporary building and grounds supervisor. In relation to that, the board approved updating that position’s job description. Holmes explained the previous description, from 2018, said the business manager was in charge of that position, but now it is the superintendent. The new description will reflect that.
At the end of the meeting, board member Dr. David Martin commented it had been a difficult week and praised the janitorial staff for stepping up.
“I just think it really solidifies for me” his confidence in the administration’s abilities, he said.
--Those hired were: Jeffrey Sturzen and Misty Morgenstern, paraprofessionals; Todd Vandervort, custodial; Lee Folsom, substitute for all areas; and Brenda Snyder, substitute paraprofessional. Supplemental contracts were approved for: MaKayla Leljedal, softball head coach; Stanley Siberski, softball assistant; Brian Salsman, baseball head coach; William Lutz, baseball assistant; Joel Howland, junior high baseball coach; Renee Herb, Melissa Brown, Tracy Roberts, Melanie Baker, Michelle Haight, Twyla Wickwire, Lisa Morariu and Mary Ann Boardman, CCLC positions (Wickwire also as bus monitor); and Erin Earle, High School Academy coach.
--Positions also were advertised for an elementary special education/ELL teacher and a part-time paraprofessional.
--The board approved a bus purchase and bus contractor compensation rates. Member Shane Chapman noted he would be interested in seeing route times when that data is updated.
--The board approved the Health/Safety Plan for 2023-24, with Martin and Ben Miller noting no.
--Vanessa Perez, director of information technology, said this is a busy time of year and enrollment is up quite a bit.
--After the meeting, the board went into executive session, closed to the public, to discuss personnel and other matters.
