Northeast board samples breakfast, lunch foods

Shelley Judge, new director of food and nutrition services at Northeast Bradford, left, and Katie Galinsky, from The Nutrition Group, show some of the foods they shared with board members and guests at the recent school board meeting.

 Review Photo/NANCY SHARER

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Members and guests were able to munch their way through the September Northeast Bradford school board meeting as they listened to presentations and discussions of food services and other business.

Katie Galinsky of The Nutrition Group and Shelley Judge, new director of food and nutrition services for the district, brought samples of breakfast and lunch food for everyone to try Monday night and discussed new developments in the program. The samples included packaged Chocolate Chip Muffin Flats, Waffle Snaps, Cereal Blast Waffles and dumplings.