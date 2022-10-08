Northeast Bradford Fall Festival opens

Northeast Bradford High School will host its Fall Festival today from 1 to 4 p.m. on the school’s grounds.

 Review File Photo

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — High school students look forward to their senior year and its many milestones and activities that can build lifelong memories. A senior trip is one such occasion that many high schoolers gear up for. Residents of Bradford County can help contribute and make one regional school’s dreams of a senior trip possible.

