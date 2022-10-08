Northeast Bradford Fall Festival opens

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — High school students look forward to their senior year and its many milestones and activities that can build lifelong memories. A senior trip is one such occasion that many high schoolers gear up for. Residents of Bradford County can help contribute and make one regional school’s dreams of a senior trip possible.
Northeast Bradford High School will host its Fall Festival today from 1 to 4 p.m. on the school’s grounds.
The big event will feature basket raffles that people can win, so long as they enter. Some students will even be making homemade food, including donuts that people can buy. Apple cider will also be for sale to fit into the fall seasonal theme.
A main aspect of today’s festivities will be the cornhole tournament on school grounds. There will be a cost of $30 per team for those that wish to join the friendly competition.
“If someone is a member of our senior class, the cost is $25 per team,” said Senior Class Secretary Molly Pifer.
The cornhole tournament will start as close to 1 p.m as possible, while a multitude of other family games will also be played, Pifer noted. Sign-ups for the tournament will be held at the school’s tennis court.
At the event, live music will be performed by local country music singer Jacob Gilpin. The Troy high school junior specializes in singing classic country songs. Many famous artists that he covers includes Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.
All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Northeast Bradford senior class of 2023, Pifer stated. The money will be used to help pay for the seniors’ graduation expenses.
The festivities will also raise money for their senior trip to Virginia Beach in May 2023. Pifer expressed great enthusiasm for the future trip and she said that many seniors are very excited for it.
She also expressed excitement for today’s activities and wishes for many people to show up and support the students.
“I hope everyone can come out and enjoy what we have planned for them,” she said.
Pifer also hopes for an exciting senior year that can receive as many contributions as possible.
“For the senior class, we are just trying to enjoy our last year together,” Pifer said. “This is going to be a really great way to get together with other class members and community members, so hopefully it will be a really fun afternoon.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.