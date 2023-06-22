It’s the biggest event on the Pennsylvania FFA calendar: the Summer Convention. From June 13 to 15 Northeast Bradford FFA Chapter sent several of its members down to Penn State main campus to participate.
During their time there, various members participated in activities and competitions.
Molly Pifer served on the nominating committee, the eight-member panel that selects the FFA State Officer team each year.
Donald Bolt and Kristin Davis served as delegates. Each chapter can send delegates to make decisions on behalf of the state FFA organization. Such programs as providing a leadership conference for middle school members and providing agriculture education to schools without agriculture programs.
Members also competed in competitions and activities, with much success. Kristin Davis placed 2nd overall in the FFA Creed Speaking competition. The chapter is overjoyed to support her attendance at the next level of competition, The Big E event in Massachusetts in September.
Adam Keir placed second in the talent competition, where he played guitar and performed an original song.
The FFA Knowledge event team consisted of Madalyn Smith, Logan Shadduck, and Aurelia Kolsar; Smith proudly placed seventh individually in this competition.
Four chapter members also competed in the floral design contest. Ella Cooley, Katrina Russell, Ireland Coats, and Kara Dughi represented the chapter in that event.
Ava Neville placed 11th overall individually in the dairy judging contest. Holly Towner, Lucas Lambert, Abby Keeney, and Sophia Tice also competed in dairy judging as a team.
Members spent their downtime attending leadership workshops, networked with other members from across the state, and attended sessions with prominent speakers such as Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and President of Penn State University Neeli Bendapudi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.