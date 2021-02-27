Northeast Bradford FFA receives Living to Serve Grant from National FFA

The Northeast Bradford FFA chapter has been awarded a Spring Semester-Long Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $1,200.
The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support semester-long service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement during the fall semester.
Northeast Bradford FFA plans to help address the issue of food waste at the high school. The grant will focus on the education of the student body and the local community about this issue and the implementation of a composting system to eliminate organic waste from the garbage train. In addition, a sustainable method of utilizing the finished compost product will be employed.
The program provided over $77,000 to FFA chapters in 30 states. CoBank, Tractor Supply Company, and Cargill sponsor the 2021 Spring Semester-Long Living to Serve Grants. For more information and a complete listing of sponsors, visit FFA.org/livingtoserve.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
