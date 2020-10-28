While not in the traditional format, the United Way of Bradford County celebrated local student’s creativity last school year with the organization’s annual poster contest.
In a press release made public Tuesday, United Way Executive Director Kerri Strauss stated that the United Way saw a record number of participants in their annual poster contest during the 2019/2020 school year.
The United Way’s annual poster contest challenges all Bradford County 5th graders to design a poster portraying the heart of United Way.
Three hundred and ninety three fifth grade students from eight schools across the county including Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sayre, St. Agnes, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing competed in the 2019/2020 poster contest.
Usually, student winners are recognized in assemblies with their peers at each school, but due to COVID-19 last year’s champions were honored this fall in multiple ways, some virtually, others with district representatives and some through individual meetings, according to Strauss.
“The United Way of Bradford County Board of Directors were very impressed by the quality of posters the students created,” Strauss wrote in the press release. “The top ten posters were selected for their inspiring artwork, creativity and messaging.”
Sarah Gray, of Northeast Bradford School District, was chosen as the winner of the United Way of Bradford County 2019/2020 poster contest.
Gray’s work is featured on the front cover of this years’ United Way brochure.
More information about the United Way of Bradford County can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
