WYSOX — A golf tournament with the goal of raising money for students of the Northeast Bradford School District will commence in late September.
The Northeast Bradford Education Foundation will host the 15th Annual Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament at Towanda Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The cost for entering the tournament will be $90 per person, which includes lunch and an awards ceremony. Golfers will tee off at 10 a.m. in a Captain & Crew format.
The golf tournament will fund NEBEF’s efforts for its local school district. NEBEF seeks to “support the education of the children in the Northeast Bradford School District by promoting academic excellence at every level through the funding of educational programs, student activities and improvements for the school,” the organization stated.
“We run several fundraisers throughout the year to serve the needs of the students from the areas of Rome, LeRaysville, Windham and Warren Center,” said NEBEF President Fay Brink. “When NEB teachers need enhancements in their classrooms, they apply for grants from us if it is beyond what the school board can fund.”
NEBEF would like to thank all of its past contributors for their generosity toward its mission.
To registration, people can contact Jack Carr at 570-746-3510 and/or Brian Canfield at 570-297-3456.
People can also support NEB by becoming a tournament sponsor with a cash donation. To do so, people can call Gary Hennip at 570-250-2200. for a direct donation to NEBEF, anyone can call Brink at 570-247-7685.
