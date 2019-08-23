ROME — The Northeast Bradford School District had an ‘outstanding’ first day of school on Thursday as kids transitioned back into their normal school routines, according to Superintendent William Clark.
Clark stated that he was excited to hear the clanging of school lockers and the chatter of students walking through the school buildings once again.
“I find it to be one of the most rewarding things of our jobs when kids come back to school,” he stated.
The school day brought with it a lot of normal transitioning feelings and patterns, Clark said.
“It was your typical first day — kids finding lockers, figuring out where they got to be, teachers getting to know new students, kindergarteners making the transition of coming to school, parents making the adjustment of kids going back to school.”
While the experience for every individual student is different, Clark related that the atmosphere of the schools was a positively charged one.
“It is hard to measure year to year until the end of the year how it went, but we are excited,” he stated. “We have great things happening here at school. I think there is a lot of positive energy at the beginning of the year this year in our district with some of the initiatives we have this year underway.”
One such initiative that Clark brought up was a grant that the school district had received this school year.
“The opportunity with the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant I think is providing a lot of opportunity for us and our kids and our community. We are excited by the types of things we are going to be able to do for our school this school year.”
