ORWELL TOWNSHIP — It’s the season for being crafty and appreciating items that local residents have created in Bradford County.
The Spring Craft Fair was held in Northeast Bradford High School’s gymnasium and hosted by its National Honor Society. Multiple vendors presented their homemade goods such as wood carved signs, jewelry and bath and beauty products.
Mikenna Shafer was there promoting her new business called Pretty Girl Jewelry and More. It was her first craft show and she was happy to showcase her handmade earrings. She made five sales in the first hour.
“It’s going much better than I thought and I’m off to a great start, so that’s exciting,” said Shafer.
Her products can be found at The Stylin’ Station hair salon in North Towanda. Items can also be found online at Pretty Girl Jewelry and More’s Facebook page and on TikTok at pretty.girl.jewelry.
Tammy Allen sold crafts from her furniture decor business called Pleasant Finds in Rome Borough. Her table was filled with items such as porch signs, candles and earrings, which brought in multiple sales.
“The turnout has been amazing and people love the different crafts here,” said Allen.
Tom Del Sordo presented wood carved products that he made for his Little Meadows based company Simple Man Rustic Creations. Items included a wood carved American flag, wine racks and laser engraved coasters.
“All of this started as a hobby in my home and it’s grown into a business that people have taken a liking too,” he said. “These products are very enjoyable to make and it’s certainly a joy to show it to everyone here.”
The event was a family affair for others like mother-daughter duo Diane Bates and Ashten Fissler. Bates sold her custom crocheted animals and characters like Spider-Man and Baby Yoda, while Fissler sold her handmade earrings and wallets.
“It’s always great to be here together because it’s family bonding for us,” said Bates. “Being crafty runs in the family and although we sell our products, we still view them as priceless.”
