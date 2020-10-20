The Northeast Bradford School District decided to postpone the plan for junior/senior high school students to return to full in-person learning during its meeting on Oct. 12.
The postponing is due to “the increase in rate of transmission,” said Superintendent Bill Clark. The Department of Health and Education has recently updated Bradford County as having a substantial rate of transmission, with an incident rate of 151 per 1,000 people.
The high school and elementary school have been using different hybrid models. The 6-foot social distancing guideline has been implemented at the elementary school, where things are as normal as COVID-19 allows. K-6 students are going to school every day wearing their masks.
The superintendent noted that all fall athletics are in full swing. “We’re just trying to do what’s best for the kids,” he said, adding, “I commend all parties involved.”
It’s not possible to adhere to 6-foot social distancing at the high school, and so those students are still going to school two days a week and learning remotely three days a week. “It’s only open to 50% capacity,” the stuperindent said. “It’s all in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID.” He noted that the NBSD is the only district that has been practicing hybrid models; all other districts in the county have returned to full in-person classes. He hopes that this will benefit students in the event of another lockdown following the second wave of the pandemic.
The superintendent said, “We’re using remote synchronous and asynchronous learning on Google, and on Seesaw for the elementary.”
They will revisit the plan for getting students back to full in-person learning when the DOH transmission shows a decrease in cases.The NBSD’s next meeting will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9.
