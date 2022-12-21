ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Marine veteran John Karpauitz’s headstone stood at the top of a snowy, remote hill, surrounded by sad, bare trees. The sky above was gray that afternoon. It was cold.
You would not expect anyone to think about a headstone and final resting place on a day like that. And you especially would not expect anyone to visit it.
But someone did.
John’s family – his wife, daughters, granddaughter and a close friend – worked their way through the snow to bring a wreath to his marker, and to remember him. It was their Christmas gift to John.
Dozens and dozens of other people did the same thing Saturday in numerous Northeast Bradford-area cemeteries as part of the national Wreaths Across America observance. That day, thousands of volunteers across the United States and beyond ventured into cemeteries, including Arlington National Cemetery itself, to place simple evergreen wreaths with red bows on veterans’ headstones. Their goal is to remember the deceased, honor current service people and teach the younger generation the importance of freedom.
Rebecca Harkness of LeRaysville organizes the project in the Northeast area, which this year grew to include 15 cemeteries: Darling, Stevens, LeRaysville, Neath, Rome, Bumpville, Orwell Valley, Warren Center, Coburn/Dewing, North Orwell, Towner Hill, South Hill, South Warren, Orwell Hill and Stevensville and even headstones in fields and places other than official cemeteries. Volunteers raised money to buy wreaths and, after a program Saturday in the Northeast Elementary School auditorium, traveled out to place them on almost 800 graves.
Rebecca later said the organizers were “very blessed to have such a great turnout and so many willing to help in so many ways.”
Wreaths were being placed in more than 3,000 locations that day, she noted earlier.
The program at the school included remarks by volunteers and special guests; a presentation of service branch and POW/MIA wreaths by members of Boy Scout Troop 4019, from the Church of the Redeemer, Sayre, and Pack 12, Waverly; the VFW Post 6824 Color Guard; the Pledge of Allegiance; and singing of the national anthem, led by Yvonne Robinson. Around 150 guests attended.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko told of a neighbor, Robert Norris, killed in action in 1969 during the Vietnam War, and his cousin, Pete McLinko, who served during the Korean War and was captured by the Communist Chinese – “the same people that we’re dealing with today.” Pete McLinko was forced to march north, drinking muddy water, the commissioner said. He was never seen again.
“He lies there someplace.”
McLinko’s cousin Kurt Lafy also spoke, telling about Wreaths Across America and the importance of the observance. Lafy is a member of Sons of Union Veterans and the 141st Pennsylvania Volunteers Re-enactors.
WAA was founded by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine, Kurt explained. When his company had a surplus in 1992, he thought: “What if I could put these wreaths on graves at Arlington?” He did. “And it became really big,” Kurt said. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was founded. In 2008, more than 100,000 wreaths were placed in 300-plus locations, plus Puerto Rico and overseas cemeteries.
Why do veterans go to war? the speaker asked. “They did so because the siren song of freedom called them forward.” They fought the British. They fought the world’s oppressors. They freed the slaves. They freed France, freed Europe, fought communists and tyranny.
“We pray help us carry these wreaths into the future, so generations to come will know of these brave American souls and their dedication to the pursuit of freedom,” he said.
Ceremonies are needed, he commented. They “rekindle the raging fires of history that surrounded these brave souls who passed on the greatest of legacies – liberty.”
Volunteer Norma Paisley-Moore also spoke of the mission to remember, honor and teach, noting the death tolls of various wars, such as World War II, with more than 407,000, and Vietnam, with 580,000. The younger generation, she said, needs to understand we have freedom because of our veterans.
She also praised Harkness for her hard work on Wreaths. “Be careful!” she quipped. “She is contagious!”
Rebecca herself thanked supporters. She also wants the project to continue and grow.
“I want every veteran in Bradford County to receive a wreath before my death,” she declared.
After the program, volunteers traveled to most of the cemeteries simultaneously. After laying a wreath, each helper stood back, said the veteran’s name aloud and spoke two words: “Thank you.”
In Darling Cemetery, on Orwell Hill, helpers got wreaths from the back of a pickup truck then crunched up the hill and through the sacred ground. Light snow fell.
Janice Hicks walked to a headstone partway up the hill, moved away a flowerpot and placed a wreath in the snowy hole. She spoke the name: “Robert Platt.” He died in Vietnam. He was her husband.
And up on top, the Karpauitz family gathered around John’s stone. Daughter Candy slipped a decorative garden flag, showing a U.S. flag, military boots and dog tags, on a stake to one side. Then she; her sister, Penny; her daughter Josie; and family friend Darius Bolton of Ulster stood behind the marker. Her mom, Dawn, in heavy coat, boots and cap, leaned the wreath against the headstone. “John Karpauitz,” she said.
And then she added: “Hope you’re having a good day because it’s cold down here!”
Candy volunteered to lead the wreath-layings at Darling. Why? “Because of dad’s passing, and Dad was a Marine veteran,” she said. “He would want us to do it as a community … to volunteer.” And then she patted her chest.
“It’s my thank you for them. For putting everything on the line.”
