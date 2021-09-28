ORWELL TOWNSHIP — The 50th anniversary for the Northeast Bradford Elementary School was recognized in a community event on Sept. 24.
The event featured former principals, teachers, students and employees, especially those who attended the school when it first opened.
The celebration was suppose to be held last year, but had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current school seniors also attended and the high school band conducted musical pieces, while a community group sang “Those Were the Days.”
Some words in the song were rewritten by former teacher Clifford Robinson to fit the celebration and he also read a brief history on the school, according to Superintendent William Clark.
He said that the event went very well and he was pleased with the program that was put together.
A time capsule in the keystone of the building was opened during the ceremony, however, much of its contents were damaged due to water exposure.
The school was able to present the original dedication programs of the school’s first day, which were saved in the archives and shown to the public.
The school district was formed when the townships of Orwell, Pike, Rome, Warren and Windham were organized into one district with its first class graduating in 1955.
The elementary school’s first academic year was 1970-1971 and full-time kindergarten was added the following academic year.
The school district, especially the elementary school was a relatively new school in Bradford County, so it was important to bring the Northeast Bradford community together and give the people something to celebrate, said Clark.
